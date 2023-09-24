Willey, Margery

Willey (Woodall), Margery "Gery"



Margery was born in Detroit, Michigan to Florence Bezner Woodall and Herbert J. Woodall on July 16, 1920. She is the beloved wife of the late Walter Willey; devoted mother of Barbara (Robert) Sherman, the late David (Jackie) Willey and Stephanie Willey; cherished grandmother of Lisa Sherman, Amy (William) Vollmer, Megan (Jesse) Nicholson, Ross (Carly) Willey, Sophie (Michael) Lawrence, Michael (Cathy) Willey and Brad (Shannon) Willey; great-grandmother of Ross (Meaghan) Sherman, the late Benjamen Vollmer, Hannah (Troy) Mabis, Morgan Vollmer, Liam Nicholson, Maeve Nicholson, Ridge Willey, Jack Lawrence, Karen Willey, Maci Willey, Delani Willey and Josi Willey; and great-great grandmother of Margery Olive Sherman and Hazel Rose Mabis. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Weaver and preceded in death by sisters Virginia McPike and Connie Fisher.



Margery had many gifts and interests that she was able to share and pass down to her family. She was an avid reader, artist, knitter and pianist. She also loved her floral gardens and her animals. Her giving heart led her to many volunteer positions over the years, even allowing her to use her knitting skills for babies in need. She also was very devoted to her church in Michigan, Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Petoskey, MI.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Margery's memory to be made to the church: Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1020 E Mitchell St, Petoskey, MI 49770.



