WILLEMAN, Richard



Edwin "Ed"



Age 87 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell J. Sr. and Mary (Burrier) Willeman, and brother Russell J. Willeman Jr. He is survived by his wife Debbie Willeman, daughters Cathy Niswonger and Dana (Shawn) Howard, son Edwin Glenn Willeman, grandchildren Derek, Rose (Chris) and Alexandria, sister-in-law Jane Willeman, and several nieces and nephews. He graduated from Springfield High School, where he lettered and played Center on the 1952 Undefeated Football team. After graduating he attended The Ohio State University and after two quarters, he left to join the U.S. Marine Corps where he attained the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the service he joined the Springfield Fire Division where he served for 30 years as a Firefighter/EMT/Paramedic. He was a member of the Springfield Police and Fire Underwater Search and Recovery Team (1964-65), and was the first Paramedic to join the Springfield Police Division S.W.A.T TEAM. Ed was in the first graduating class from Clark State in the Paramedic Program, and went on to teach other EMT's life saving skills. He attended the National Fire Academy and taught CPR to U.S. Navy service members, including his son, on board the USS Savannah. After retiring from the Springfield Fire Division, he became the Fire Chief of the Miami Twp/Yellow Springs Fire Department for 5 years. He and his wife Debbie then moved to Navarre, Florida, where he became associated with WalMart Stores for 15 years and was a commissioner for the Holley/Navarre Fire Dept. Ed was a 50 year + Free and Accepted Mason, a member of St. Andrews Lodge #619 and Gulf Breeze Lodge #347 where he sat in many chairs and was the Worshipful Master in 2000 and 2004. A celebration of life/memorial will be scheduled in early fall.



