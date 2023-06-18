Willcocks, Lucille "Marie"



Lucille "Marie" Willcocks age 93 of Hamilton passed away on Tuesday June 13, 2023. She was born on December 28, 1929 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Ralph and Delphine (nee LaLonde) Dixon. She was married to Hal Willcocks, and he preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by three children Keith (Vicki) Willcocks, Diane (Larry) Willcocks-Smith, and Cheryl (Ross) Waldroup; five grandchildren Chad Willcocks, Blair (Meghan) Willcocks, Matthew (Heather) Waldroup, Melissa (Phil) Pennino, and Travis (Tasha) Waldroup; five great grandchildren Makayla, Kyleigh, Luke, James, , and Rennie. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by three siblings Ralph Dixon, Yvonne Schwier, and Eleanor Bennett. Visitation will be on Monday June 19, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. We will also visit on Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church 3301 Compton Rd Cincinnati 45251 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Andrew Norris officiating. Burial to follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Marie's name can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate



