Willard, Enid

Willard (Ratcliff), Enid Mary



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our mother, Enid Mary (Ratcliff) Willard, at age 88. She passed away peacefully and in the presence of her two daughters on Sept. 27, 2023, in Destin, Florida. In recent years, Enid's son and grandson provided constant, loving care as she struggled with dementia at her long-time home in Enon, Ohio.



Enid was born on Dec. 8, 1934 in Ashton-in-Makerfield, England. As a child during World War II, she and her family endured countless bombings and rationing of food. But Enid escaped with a great attitude, saying that the bomb shelters were fun because they gave the children candy. Her resilience and strength stayed with her all of her life, as she survived breast cancer at age 76.



In 1956, she fell in love on the dance floor with U.S. airman Charles F. Willard, Jr., who was stationed in England. They were married in 1957 in Paris, France. They moved to the United States before settling in Ohio, where they enjoyed a rich marriage for 63 years until his passing in 2021.



Foremost, Enid was a dedicated mother and grandmother who treasured her children  Kathryn, Aleta and Bruce  and was a fun-filled, loving and devoted grandmother to Kent, Devon and Eliza. She often was found playing Nintendo, badminton, frisbee or catch with them.



She was known for her vivacious personality and for being an immensely talented, award-winning watercolor painter. She was a beloved art teacher in Springfield, Ohio, and her passion was sharing the joy of painting with her students, some of whom attended her classes for more than 20 years.



As a leader in her church, Enid was deeply spiritual. She studied and prayed for hours weekly, and strived to help the world through prayer and teach others to do the same. For more than two decades, she led church services in her home.



A celebration of her life will be held November 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in Destin, Florida. Donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.



