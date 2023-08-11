Wilkins, Anthony L "Tony"



Anthony Lee (Tony) Wilkins, age 67, died August 8, 2023, of complications from esophageal cancer. He was born July 10, 1956, to Charles E. & Mary (McWilliams) Wilkins. He graduated from Triad High School in 1974, and married Ann Evans on July 27, 1974 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, in Mechanicsburg, OH. They became proud parents of Anthony Joseph "Joe" (Amy C) Wilkins of Cable and Amy Erin Wilkins of Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by brothers Philip (Becky) Wilkins of Sarasota, FL, Richard (Melodi) Wilkins of Woodstock, Stephen (Kathleen) Wilkins of Mississippi, favorite little sister Marcia (Steve) Barbeau of Sunbury, and brother-in law Stanley (Sharon) Wilkins of Springfield. He was the beloved uncle of Nicholas (Lindsay) Wilkins, Darcy (Jerry) Watkins, Beth Wilkins, Julie (BJ) Maddox, Leslie (Jim) Chapman, Jimmy Wilkins, Greg (Casey) Wilkins, Craig (Wendy) Barbeau, and Kevin (Becca) Barbeau. Tony and Ann opened their home and hearts to many people over the years. Especially close are Ben "BJ" Singer and his son Trent, Melinda (Jason) Garrard and her sons Steven, Brandon and Nathan Carranza, Kelly Nawman, her sons Andy & Tim and daughter Sammy (Skyler) Coleman. Tony was predeceased by his parents and sister Susan Wilkins.



In high school Tony worked for Kehl Chevrolet where owner Joe Buckwalter sent him to Fischer Body School to learn body work. He operated a body shop at home in Cable until he was hired at Honda of America in 1982. He retired from Honda in 2012, where he worked as a fabricator with John Cooper and Mark Washburn. After retirement he did HVAC work, a trade learned from working with his father and brother Rick. There weren't many talents or skills Tony didn't possess, and he used them to help a wide variety of people, who almost always became friends. To him a stranger was just an opportunity to make a new friend with his easy smile, gift of gab and reassuring manner. He was a special man on many levels.



He enjoyed taking on new things and physical sports. The first time he ever saw a stock car track was to race a car for a neighbor who had to explain what the different flags meant, what heats and features were, and where to get on and off the track. He became friends with Roger Winget and raced from 1979 until 2000 Tony and brother in law Joe Evans built and raced cars in several classes and many tracks. He coached football for many years from peewee through high school level at Triad. He took up Kenpo karate with Dan Distelhorst at All Star Karate in Springfield. At age 42 he learned to skate in order to play hockey as a goalie for his son.



Until his stage 4 cancer diagnosis he was always a strong man with a heart of gold who enjoyed being with and helping others. He loved cars, motorcycles, boats, campers - anything that could take him on an adventure. He enjoyed camping at Nascar races with his brother in law John Evans and motorcycling with Ann and friends to nowhere in particular. Anything he worked hard to acquire held sentimental value to him, and he held on tight to memories, people and things. He died with a list of things he still wanted to accomplish and the friends he wanted to do them with. His main goal in life was to be the kind of husband, father and friend his family and the Lord Jesus would be proud of. He wasn't afraid to die, he simply didn't want to; he fought and died like a hero going home.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-4 pm on Saturday, August 12, 2023 in Triad Middle School Gymnasium.



Funeral service will follow at 4:00pm in the school with Rob and Nicole Erwin officiating.



Private burial will be at a later date in Woodstock Cemetery.



Family requests everyone to dress casually.



Arrangements entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, North Lewisburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home - North Lewisburg

57 West Maple Street

North Lewisburg, OH

43060

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral