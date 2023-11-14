WILKERSON, Robert "Bob"



WILKERSON, Robert "Bob", aged 67, passed away Saturday, November 11 after a short battle with lung cancer. He leaves behind three siblings, Anne Starr, John (Cindy) Wilkerson and Steve (Debbie) Wilkerson; nephews, Patrick Wilkerson, Jamie Starr and Riley Starr, and Bob's adoring partner, Liz Osborn. Liz and Bob reconnected in 2019 and lived together happily in Northridge/Springfield with their five pets. Bob was born in Springfield, Ohio and graduated in 1974 from Springfield North. Bobby loved sports (especially The Buckeyes and Browns), organic gardening, literature, any genre of music, movies and history. His first job was with Speco Corp. in the aerospace and automotive industry from 1979 to 1994 when Speco closed their doors. From 2000 to 2004 Bob worked at Valco Industries as their Production Manager. For several years Bob was Vice President and part-owner of Dayton Telemanagement Inc. in Dayton which was a telecommunications company. Bob very recently retired from Valco due to health challenges. There will be a remembrance service for Bob at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 5:30 pm. A brief visitation will be held for one hour prior from 4:30-5:30. Following the service there will be a celebration of Bob's life at Mike & Rosy's Pressbox restaurant and bar. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502 or PAWS Urbana (cat rescue facility where Bob and Liz adopted Livvie and Arnold - https://pawsurbana.com/



