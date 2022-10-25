WILEY, Amy L.



Amy L. Wiley, 55, of Canton, Michigan, formerly of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at her home. She was born in Middletown on December 5, 1966. Amy was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1985 and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. She was a member of Delta Zeta Sorority. Amy worked as a fuel representative for Corrigan Oil. Amy is survived by her husband, Maurice Brantley; mother, Lynne (Lawson) Wiley; brother, Rob (Terrie) Wiley; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Nick) Haught, Zachary (Casie Pohable) Wiley, Kelsey (Chris Arroyo) Wiley and Drew Wiley; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Wiley and brother, Jeffrey Wiley. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Neuro Endocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) can be mailed to NETRF, 31 St. James Ave., Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116 or online at netrf.org/give. Please sign the guestbook at



