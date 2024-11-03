Wiles, Joseph Christian



73, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio following a short illness. Born February 17, 1951 in Huntington WV, Joe moved to Oakwood, OH with his family in 1961. He attended Oakwood City Schools, and following graduation from Oakwood High School in 1969, he attended Ohio University where he received his BA in Liberal Studies in 1973. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, V. Kirk Wiles and Barbara Scherr Wiles Thomas, his stepfather, Alexander Brast Thomas, and his older sister, Juliette Kirkpatrick Wiles. He is survived by his sister, Lisa Wiles Raser of Oakwood, OH, brother, Kirk (Carole) Wiles of Huntsville, AL, his daughter, Hannah Calhoun of Oakwood, OH, and his nephews John (Ingrid) Gorrell, Chris (Janene) Gorrell, Patrick (Aeriel) Wiles, and Philip Wiles. A memorial service to honor Sleepy Joe will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 12:00PM with a reception to follow at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. For the full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.



