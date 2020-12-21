WILCOX, Arthur



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,



December 14, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Charles Hutchinson



officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and



Interment: Woodland Cemetery and



Arboretum.


