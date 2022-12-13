WIGGINS, Nedora



May 22, 1937 - Dec. 12, 2021



Nedora Campbell passed away on December 12, 2021, at the age of 84. Nedora was born to Lynford Cecil and Susan Anna Campbell on May 22, 1937, in Callahan, FL. The youngest of three, Nedora was predeceased by her siblings, Clifton Campbell and Dorothy Seeley. She is survived by her four children, Ida Kwarteng (Joe), Richard Assaf (Michelle), Alan Assaf (Jennifer), and Susan Assaf, along with 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and her niece Nancy Seeley. She is also survived by Richard Wiggins and the father of her children, Walid Assaf. A graduate of Westminster College (PA), Nedora was always a bright student. She frequently recalled her love for algebra and geometry. She went on to work as an assistant at Mead Investments, and eventually became a masseuse. In her later life Nedora enjoyed time spent camping and riding her motorcycle. Nedora is remembered fondly among her family members for her intellect and quick wit—parts of her personality that were maintained through even the most advance stages of dementia. Heartfelt thanks go to the staff at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH, for the compassionate end of life care they provided.

