Wieland, Paul E., age 77 of Louisville, KY passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2024. He was born to Bernard and Janice Wieland who preceded him in death. In August 1968, he married Mary Wightman in IL where they raised their children Eric and Dana. Paul never met a stranger and enjoyed sharing knowledge gained through higher education, avid reading and insightful conversations. Faith, family and friends played an essential part in Paul's life. A lover of nature, Paul was a Junior Naturalist at the Dayton Museum, a Boy Scout Order of the Arrow, and served on the Chicago Commons Advisory Board. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sports, music and chess. Paul graduated from Chaminade H.S. in 1964. In 1975, he graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and minors in biology and philosophy. In 2008, at the University of Louisville, he earned his master's degree in education with a focus on orientation and mobility. After-school jobs led to managerial positions at large retail companies in OH, MI, and IL. Paul then worked for the city of Louisville Transit Authority (TARC) using his skills training the disabled. In January 2013, he retired. Paul loved traveling, especially visiting his son and family in San Diego, his daughter and family in Chicago, and trips to Alaska and Disney World. Paul is survived by son Eric (Janiece) Wieland, daughter Dana Wieland, sisters - Mary (Michael) Gromosiak, Carolyn (Robert dec'd) Kerr, brothers - John Wieland, Robert (Elizabeth) Wieland, and Stephen (Sheri) Wieland, former wife Mary Wightman, and grandchildren Elle, Gavin and Cadence Wieland and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 4-7 PM, Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432. Funeral Mass: Friday, July 19, 2024, 11 AM, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH 45410. Interment of Ashes: St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. Celebration of Life: Sunday, July 21, 2024, Lake Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to organizations Paul supported: Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife Federation, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), The National Wildlife Fund or a donation to GoFund.Me (https://gofund.me/35426e4b) in Paul's honor to join his family in raising funds to help support the planting of two forests.



