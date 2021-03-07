WIEDMAN, William W. (Dayton, OH)



June 28, 1929-Feb. 25, 2021



Bill died peacefully in his sleep on February 25th, at the



Lincoln Park Manor - he was 91 years old. Married to Wanda (Stroehle) Wiedman for 70 years, he was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite (Donat) Wiedman, his oldest son,



Joseph W. Wiedman, and his



sister, Joanne (Wiedman) Sheets. He is survived by their



children Mary Jo Wells of Springfield, Catherine Brooks (Steve Prachyl) of Houston, TX, and Theresa (Dave) Gasper of Beavercreek; grandkids Brian (Melissa) Duckro of Kettering, and Carly Duckro-D'Arcy (Dustin) of Golden, CO; step-grandkids, Laura Gasper of Hollywood, FL, Andy (Ali) Wells, Chris (Angie) Wells. His great-grandkids Fiona and Calvin Duckro, as well as Alex and Andrew Wells and Reagan and Morgan Wells. He remained close to two sons-in-law, Virgil Wells, and Greg (Carol) Duckro and their sons Jack and



Michael.



Employed in his early years at Standard Register, Lewis and Michael, Frigidaire and Graeff Hardware, he reinvented



himself as an entrepreneur in his mid-50s with Dayton Art



Framing which provided custom picture framing that he



operated out of their home in Shroyer Park until a stroke at the age of 75.



Bill loved photography, woodworking, dancing, and bike riding. He volunteered at many German Picnics over the years, as well as other events at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner and Edelweiss German Clubs. He got his first computer in his 70s and loved using software that allowed him to enhance the pictures he was so good at taking.



Bill donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine and due to COVID, the family hopes to hold a celebration of his life near his birthday this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton on Wilmington Pike or Dayton Liederkranz-Turner on Fifth Street.

