WIDMEYER, William

WIDMEYER, William "Bill"

Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kathy; and grandson, Joshua. Bill is survived by his sons, Jim and Steve; along with grandchildren, Connie,

Gabriel, Chasity and Cori; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Bill was a hardworking man all his life. He served in the church, played piano and loved country music. Bill was a fun loving outgoing people person. His sons considered him their best friend ever! The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. Bill will be laid to rest next to his wife, Shirley at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. To send the family a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

