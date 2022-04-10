WIDMAN, Ruth A.



Age 90, of Kettering, entered her eternal home peacefully on April 2, 2022. Ruth was born in Dayton, on November 4, 1931, to Edwin and Minnie (Busse) Grabeman.She graduated from Fairmont High School, Denison University (Psychology) and



Miami University (Educational Guidance). She worked at



Rike's, then as a skilled counselor in Kettering Schools at D.L. Barnes and St. Charles. She loved traveling, sports, kept life-long friends, and connected people with respect and kindness. Her creative leadership and ideas were manifested in career, countless church volunteer activities (Buckeye Brigade), occasions for hospitality, and family reunions. Faith and family mattered most. She loved her parents, her brother Vic (Jo) Grabeman and their children. She devoted loving energies as wife and understated cheering partner to Jim Widman. She paved the way for daughters,



Sally (Ferree) and Julie (Pickrel), and admired sons-in-law, Dan Pickrel and Rob Ferree. She heaped love and adoration on grandchildren, Lauren Pickrel and Matt Leske, Kaitlin Pickrel, and Rachel, Hannah and Emma Ferree. Her generous spirit prevails through rich stories of faith, humor, wisdom, and



connected family histories. She received exceptional care at Suites of Walnut Creek and helpful transition services by Ohio Valley Hospice. A Celebration of Life ceremony will occur at David's Church on Saturday, April 16 at 11:00 AM; visitation begins at 10:00 AM. The family requests memorial contributions for community needs to David's United Church of Christ, 170 W. David Rd., Kettering, OH 45429.

