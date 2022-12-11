WHITTLESEY,



Patricia Ann



1/20/29 - 12/7/2022



Age 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Pat was born in Hamilton, Ohio, January 20, 1929, to Carl and Vera Guenther and was the devoted wife for 68 years to Donald Whittlesey, who preceded her in death on August 19, 2016. She was a resident of Westover Retirement Center.



She is survived by her son, Scott (Bonnie) Whittlesey; a loving grandmother to Michaela (Joe) Scholler and Jeremy (Carli) Whittlesey; sister-in-law Margie (Whittlesey) Conrad; and five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Luke and Drew Scholler and Myles and Alex Whittlesey, who were the joy of her life!



Pat loved to entertain, cross-stitch, and for many years spent time creating beautiful hand-made Christmas tree ornaments, dolls, and crafts which she would display all through her home each Christmas for her annual Christmas bazaar. People would line up outside her home to get a first glimpse of her offerings that she had spent the entire year making. The rooms in her built-in doll house were representative of her family, each displaying needle point pictures on the walls with cross-stitch blankets and pillows in the drawers, all made to scale. Her treasures were enjoyed by many!



The family wishes to thank the staff of Westover Retirement Center and Hospice for the loving care they provided to Pat over the years. Memorial donations may be made to Westover Retirement Center at 855 Stahlheber Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013 and Hospice of Cincinnati - Hamilton at 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Services will be private. Condolences may be made at paulyoungfuneralhome.com.



Paul R. Young Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.

