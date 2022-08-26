WHITT, Orie Ivan



Orie Ivan Whitt left this earth Sunday, August 21, 2022. His body simply couldn't fight any longer.



Ivan was born at his home in Spanglin, Kentucky, on September 1, 1939. He was the only child of Ruby Ruth Howard and Talmage Whitt.



Ivan spent decades working as a carpenter, building beautiful homes throughout Ohio and Tennessee.



Ivan suffered a severe stroke in March of 2018 and battled numerous other sicknesses over the past 4 years. Ivan fought very hard to overcome all of those obstacles and despite that there have been many beautiful memories made with family and loved ones.



He became ill once again last week and his body said - no more.



We will truly miss him everyday.



Ivan is survived by daughters; Kerri (Eddie) Beene, Kristi (Mike) Eidem, grandchildren; Lindsey (Sarah) Whitt, Keith Franzen, Caleb Smith, Erin (Christian) Jordan with great grandson; Robin Orie and MANY other loved ones and friends near and far.



Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Home, 7454 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421. Family requests your presence from 2:00 p.m. for visitation. Memorial Service will follow from 3:00-4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share memories and condolences.



Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, E. Brainerd Chapel.

