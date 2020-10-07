WHITT, Duane Edward Duane Edward Whitt, 54, of Springfield, passed away September 29, 2020. He was born August 10, 1966, in Morehead, Kentucky, the son of Elwood and Lois (De Hart) Whitt. Duane loved Blue Grass and had played and recorded with several bands in the area. He was a member of I B M A and O K I. Survivors include his mother; Lois Whitt, a daughter; Amanda Whitt, siblings; Danny Whitt, Roger (Cindy) Whitt, Donna Whitt (Mike) and Charlotte Whitt (Heath), several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father; Elwood Whitt and a sister; Carol Ann Whitt. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, at Rose Hill Burial Park with Pastor Clay Baldwin officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

