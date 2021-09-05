WHITENER, Heather Ann



Age 49, of Beavercreek, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on August 28, 2021. Heather was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 10, 1972, the daughter of Linda S. Whitener (Bertke) and Carl V. Whitener. She was proceeded in death by her father.



Heather is survived by her adoring mother Linda and 5 devoted sisters, Lori Breidenbach, Jennifer Whitener, Sara (Erik) Ramsey, Marissa Whitener and Mandy Guilmain. The loving aunt of Karlee, Jakob, Kiley, Eli, Mylan, Luke, Symone, Nolan, Parker, Isaiah, Celeste, Holden, Tristan, Teagan and Ella, whom Heather helped nurture and influence throughout their own lives. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles and cousins that loved her so much. Heather will be cherished by many other relatives and friends.



When asked to describe Heather as a child, her mother used the word determined. This is the exact definition of who Heather was as a person. Heather spent her childhood dedicated to gymnastics and her love of sports. She pushed herself to succeed at everything she did.



After an accident, Heather was left a quadriplegic. Determination guided her down a new path in life. After receiving her Master's Degree, Heather became a child therapist looking to help children who needed her the most. Heather also volunteered at Care House, which is dedicated to advocating for children in need.



Determined to persevere, Heather found a new passion for writing poems. Her words were another way to help others. Poetry led to art and she began amazing us all with her talent of painting with her mouth. Today Heather's artwork can be found gracing the walls of those who were blessed to encounter such a beautiful soul here on earth.



Her family would like to thank every caregiver that came into Heather's life. You may have started out as a caregiver, but you quickly became like family. Thanks to Beth Pokorski and Ann Cavanaugh Fisher for their endless love and care. Heather was surrounded by so much love and support. This in turn, gave her the ability to design the life she loved.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 pm on September 10, 2021, at Be Hope Church, North Fairfield, Beavercreek. The family will receive friends prior to the service between 1:00-2:30. Since social distancing will be difficult, we strongly



encourage wearing a mask to protect the safety of our friends and family. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Care House or Hospice of Dayton (Wilmington Pike) in memory of Heather, who received the most delicate of care as she went home to the Lord.

