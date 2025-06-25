Whiteman, Barbara



Barbara Whiteman, age 87, of Dayton passed away on Monday, June 23, 2025, at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was born in Dayton on May 5, 1938, to the late Willam and Rachel (nee: Brown) Chambless.



She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and a graduate of Miami Jacobs Business College. She worked at Montgomery County Bankruptcy Court, left employment in 1975 to be a full time mother of three. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Whiteman. She is survived by three children, John Whiteman, Donna Shampton and James Whiteman; a grandson, Spencer Shampton. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 11AM at Tobias Funeral Home-BELMONT CHAPEL, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, Ohio, with a visitation to begin at 10AM. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.



