Whitehouse, Robert Lewis "Bob"



WHITEHOUSE, Robert L. Age 94, of Centerville, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Christine Whitehouse, father Robert Whitehouse Sr. and brother Bill Whitehouse. Survivors include his loving wife Janice of which they celebrated 69 years of marriage; two daughters, Lisa Keller (Dave), Leslie Keegan (Jim); 4 grandchildren Joe Keegan (Kait), Lexie Johns (Andy), Aaron Spaw, Nick Keegan (Chesley); 2 great-grandchildren Jett Keegan and Scarlett Johns. He served in the United States Army and was later employed by Top Value Enterprises, and Maritz Corporate Travel. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Francis of Assisi, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. Live stream sfacc.org.



Following a luncheon will be served for family and friends to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association to help the fight against Alzheimer's and all other Dementia.



