WHITEHEAD,



Lois Kathryn



Age 89 of Kettering, Ohio, went to be with God on



Sunday, December 26th, after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved



husband, Lowell E. Whitehead, her parents, Nellie Myrtle Knott Warnick and Ervin Parr Warnick, Sr. of Farmersville, Ohio. Also preceding her were her sisters, brothers and their spouses; Ervin (Mary) Warnick, Lejeune (Gene) Ireland, Bob (Betty) Warnick, Joanne (Marvin) Hauge, Marvin Brewer, and David (Anna) Warnick. Left to mourn her passing is her dear sister, Roma Brewer, her children, Kathy (Tom) Brown, and Jeff (Pam) Whitehead, her five grandchildren, Courtney (Levi) Panucza, Jessica (Trae) Winkler, Jacob (Danae) Brown, Meaghan (Seth) Lundeen and Clay (Bridgette) Brown. Emma, Caden, Bailee, Addie, Sawyer, Noah, Emi, Corbin, Ella, Wade, and Millie will miss their great-grandmother, aka "Granny". She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, and friends as well as her special friend and neighbor, Don Klein.



Lois was a dedicated member of Central Presbyterian Church, Dayton, Ohio. She loved her church family and those who



participated with her in the Walk to Emmaus, July 24-27, 2008. She retired from her job as a school secretary in 1994 from the West Carrollton School District. Lois also volunteered at



Kettering Memorial Hospital, and was active in card clubs and enjoyed her daily walks.



Lois and her late husband Lowell were cherished parents and grandparents who were active in church, loved to square dance and enjoyed attending all activities of their grandchildren. We were blessed to have her in our lives for as long as we did



Funeral services will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Burial will follow at Holp Cemetery, Farmersville, OH. Visitation will be Thursday 1 hour prior to services (10-11:00 a.m.).



Special thanks are extended to Bluegrass Hospice Care of Lexington, KY, and the dedicated staff of Cedarhurst of



Beaumont. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Bluegrass Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40504. (800)876-6005.

