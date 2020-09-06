WHITE, Thelma Louise Of Dayton, the former co-owner of C&T Pizza on Linden Avenue, Third and Findlay Pizza and Tiny Tim Pizza, died Monday, August 31, 2020. She was 92. Thelma was born in 1928, and was a 1946, Sidney High School Graduate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Pearl Hendricks of Sidney; by her son, Tim (March 2019) and by her husband of 63 years, Calvin Nicholas White (September 2010). Thelma was the mother of Ted White and his wife, Jessica, of Miamisburg and Judy Thompson and her husband, Albert, of Dayton; the sister of Shirley Knox and her husband, Barry, of Sidney; grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 14, great-great-grandmother of 9 and aunt of 2 nieces. FUNERAL will begin on Tuesday, September 8 at 11:30 AM in Saint John's United Church of Christ, 515 East Third Street, conducted by Rev. Dr. Adam Wirrig, followed by interment at the VA Dayton National Cemetery (facial masks and social distancing). VISITATION will be that same morning at the Church from 10:30 to 11:30 AM (facial masks and social distancing). In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Saint John's United Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton (937) 253-3129. May her soul rest in peace.

