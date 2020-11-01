WHITE, Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann White, 90, of Springfield, passed away October 22, 2020, in Villa Springfield. She was born March 24, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of Mitchell S. and Florence L. (Seevers) White. Survivors include several nieces and nephews and special friend and caregiver, Patsy Lisle. She was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene "Gene" White and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

