WHITE, Michael C.



MICHAEL C. WHITE, 36, of Springfield passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1985, to Clarence and Jamie (Thompson) White. Michael graduated from North High School in 2004. He began working for Werner Trucking, later Benchmark (now Champaign Residential), and then Baron's Bus Company washing the buses and then worked to receive his Commercial Driving License (CDL) and became a Charter Bus Driver. Michael loved driving, and he loved the traveling experiences that came with his job. He was a big football fan, always cheering on the Raiders and the Florida State Seminoles every chance he got. He loved to spend time with his niece and nephew, was family-oriented and a hard worker. Michael is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jamie and William Threatt, father Clarence



(Jocelyn) White, brothers: Thomas (Kibibi) White, and Dontae Threatt; sisters: Courtney White and Shontae Threatt; and nieces and nephews: Izabella, Izaak, Aniah, and Kamyra; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friends and cousins: Jason (Michelle) Thompson, Marcus (Kandas) Thompson, Kris Young and Zach Gibbs. He was preceded in death by his aunt Cheryl Thompson and his great uncle and namesake Michael Thompson. A memorial visitation for



Michael will be held at Saint John's Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00-12:00 with a memorial service to follow at 12pm. The family will also receive friends and family at the VFW on Main Street. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



