WHITE, Mary G. "Sis"



Mary G. "Sis" White, 97,



of Fairborn, formerly of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Soin Medical



Center, Beavercreek, following an extended illness.



She was born September 17, 1924, in Coalton, OH, to the late William "Bill" "Cotton" and Elsie Stewart Moshier. On August 13, 1954, she married David E. White who passed July 2, 2009.



Surviving are daughters, Tani White-Fox, of Tipp City, OH, Linda Zembry, of Massillon and Faye Isenhour, of Taylorsville, NC; grandchildren, Jonee and Jamee, of Phoenix, AZ, Randy, of Taylorsville, NC, Brittany, of Brookville, OH, and Ben of Huber Heights, OH; great-grandchildren, Zane, Abby, Layla, Zolie, Everett, Nicholas, Justin, Anthony, Stephanie, Courtney, Kacie and Samuel; a great-great-grandson, Benjamin; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including the Himes family from Grove City whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Kaye Cramer; granddaughter, Lisa Isenhour; brothers, Raymond Moshier and Jack



Moshier; and an infant sister.



Mary attended nursing school and began her nursing career at Riverside Methodist Hospital and went on to care for many other patients at Mt. Carmel and Doctors West Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio. She was a faithful member of Free Holiness Mission Church in Chillicothe where she loved to worship and praise God through song and music. She was blessed to have the support of her church family.



A celebration of her life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the WARE FUNERAL HOME, in Chillicothe, Ohio, with Pastor Stanley Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Coalton Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Thursday.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pike County Humane Society P.O. Box 147 Waverly, OH 45690 or to Free Holiness Mission Church 747



Jefferson Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.



You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.

