White, Martha S.



Martha S. White, age 80 passed away July 30th, 2023 surrounded by her family. Martha was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 3rd, 1942 to Walter J. and Margaret A. (Mingua) Meyer. A 1960 graduate of Taft High School, Martha retired from McKesson Drug Company and later from CVS pharmacy. She is survived by her daughter Margie and Son In Law Dan Lintz, Grandchildren Elizabeth A. Jackson, Kate (Rob) Embry, Michael (Karen) Lintz and Andrea (Matt) Lintz. Great-Grandchildren Isiah, Reagan, Zoe, Ady, Landen, Ahren, Jaxon, and Weston and was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Nancy L. Hampton, James W. Meyer, Beverly J. Jahns, Cousin Margaret A. Brown, Sister In Law, Billie M. Meyer and Brother In Law Duane Jahns. The family would like to extend their thanks to Queen City Hospice, with special thanks to Jessica and Gina. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Wednesday August 2, 2023 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral