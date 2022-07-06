WHITE, Lewis Everett



August 5, 1949 - June 28, 2022



Indian Land - Lewis Everett White, age 72, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, from a massive heart attack. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Lillian White. He leaves his wife Mary Dudash-White, his two sons, Brian White and Brent White, daughter-in-law Christy White and two grandchildren, Jacob and River. Lewis also leaves behind a sister, Janice Fusler, (husband Allan), niece and nephew, Wendi Lane with husband Mike (with their children, Kaitlyn and Bradley), and Mark Fusler, all of Phoenix, AZ. In Dayton, OH, he leaves behind brother-in-law, Greg Dudash and wife, Cheri, with their three children, Alex, Matt, and Ben Dudash and their children. Lewis was born and raised in Richmond, IN, and proudly graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. He obtained a Master's in Education from Wright State University. Lewis spent most his married life in Beavercreek, OH, where he was involved in many community service activities. He coached and umpired hundreds of ball games, and also ushered at St. Luke's and Ascension Catholic Churches, both in Dayton, OH. He was an avid sports fan and loved The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He was a consistent blood donor. He is a former high school special education teacher at Milton Union and Jonathan Alder High Schools. In addition, he was an instructor at Sinclair College where he taught government and political science courses. He leaves many friends in Indian Land, SC, Dayton, OH, and Richmond, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial to remember, honor and celebrate Lew's life was held on Saturday, July 2nd at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill, SC.

