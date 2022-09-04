WHITE, James "Jim" D.



Age 91, of Union, formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 27, 2022, at his home. Jim is survived by his daughter: Regina (Jack) Froschauer, son: Jeffery (Cheryl) White, grandchildren: Shannon, Emily (Jason), Ceci (David), Jacob (David), John (Becky), Carrie, great-grandchildren: Zoe, Carter, Jace, Grace, Anna, Michael, EP Zayn, great-great-grandchildren: Tobin and Braxton, special friend: Jan Ragon, along with numerous other family members and friends to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Betty W. White, son: Doug White, sisters: Leone Mason, Alice Duvall, Grace Heckman, Lucille (Joe) Bavico, brothers: Donald White, Edward White, Paul (Helen) White and special friends: John Ragon, Bob and Ellen Kline and Ed and Grace Follick. A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Kindred Funeral Home with burial to follow at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their kindness and hospitality or plant a tree; and, in honor of Jim, please do something nice for someone else today. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

