White, Jacqueline D. "Jackie"



age 95 of Huber Heights passed away Saturday, November 30, 2024. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Ralph; and grandson, Justin White. Jackie is survived by her son, Doug (Lillian) White; daughter, Christal (Kent) Black; daughter, Cindy (John) Thomson; grandchildren, Dawn (Terry) Traylor, and John (Lindsey) Applegate; great-grandchildren, Abbie (Tyler) LeBlanc, Nick LeBlanc, Nick Traylor, Will Traylor, Molly, Abe, and Joy; and numerous cousins, relatives, and friends. She was a member of the Huber Heights 1st Baptist Church since 1959 and Order of the Eastern Star, Dayton-Victory Chapter #594. Funeral services will be 12:00pm Thursday, December 5, 2024 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ehlers-Danlos Society, 447 Broadway 2nd Floor #670, New York, NY 10013. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



