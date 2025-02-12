White, Felton

White, Jr., Felton G.



Felton was a 1974 graduate of The Miami Valley School, Central State University and Antioch University. He was a retired employee of the NCR Corporation. Felton relocated to Dallas, Tx in 1997, where he resided until his death. Felton was a Life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and a Deacon at Concord Church in Dallas, Tx. He is survived by his wife Shelley Hines White, children Anwar Cooper, Felton III, Brandon and Brittany White, 8 grandchildren, Sisters, Gwendolyn, Roslyn, Macqueline, and Jacqueline White, Aunt Gayle Jackson, close friend and beloved brother Robert Watts, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will on Friday, February 14, 2025 , 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Home & Broadway in Dayton, Ohio.



