WHITE, Faye L.



Age 5 weeks, precious daughter of Dylan and Kristen (nee. Cole) White, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.



Although her time was short, the love she brought to the world is immeasurable. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving parents, Dylan and Kristen; siblings Emma, Elijah, Carter, and Blakely; grandparents, Barbara and Craig Cole; aunts and uncles Craig (Sara) Cole, Jr, Ian Cole, Sarah Cole, and Freddy (Sara) White; 18 cousins; and numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Dayton Children's Hospital for the loving care that they



provided Faye, as well as their ongoing care for Emma. The family would also like to thank NTAG Ohio River Valley



Recruiting for their support, as well as, the countless friends, family, and acquaintances who have sent their thoughts and prayers. A visitation will be held from 1-3 pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd.,



Kettering. A private memorial Service will be held the following day at the funeral home. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dayton Children's Hospital. To give condolences please visit www.Routsong.com.

