White, Antoinette



Antoinette White, age 80, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Funeral service 12 pm Friday, February 21, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



