White, Ann Klaus

Klaus White (Simons), Ann F.



With deep sadness we announce the passing of Ann F. Klaus White (née Simons), a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, who passed away peacefully at home with her family. Born in Lima, Ohio, on November 7, 1938, Ann lived a life rich in love and faith, and these supported her throughout her life. Ann's educational journey began at St. Rose Catholic School in Lima, Ohio. She attended college at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in Indiana and had many fond memories of this time. She left school to marry and start a family and lived in Severna Park, Maryland, before settling back in Ohio. As a devoted mother, Ann raised five children in Centerville, Ohio. She was a caring and talented realtor, who, for 43 years, served her clients with integrity, always prioritizing people over profits. She was refreshingly authentic and connected with others by engaging in spontaneous, deep, and compelling discussions. Ann was an engaging storyteller who enjoyed people. She invigorated old stories with her animated facial expressions and hand gestures. She was social and loved nothing more than a good discussion about faith, health, or politics. Her inquisitive nature and passion for learning led her to try to master social media her late 70s, often amusing her 14 grandchildren with her blunders. A woman of strong faith, Ann shared her love of the Lord with everyone. Her faith was a guiding light in her life and helped her remain optimistic amid many challenges. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Richard Simons and Agnes O'Connell Simons; brothers, Robert Simons and Charles Andrew Simons; and husbands Ronald Klaus and Don White. Ann is survived by her stepmother, Carol Simons; her five children, Kathy Klass (Mitch), Mike Klaus (Saundra), Tom Klaus (Karrie), Greg Klaus (Leigh Ann), and Julie Wheeler (Scott); 14 beautiful grandchildren (Kate [Michael], Connor [Sarina], Alex [Morgan], Ryan, Taylor, Jacob, Reed, Brett, Drew [Jaime], Aaron [Kaitlyn], Brian [Maddie], Will, Lucas, and Brooke); half-siblings Emily Murphy (Eric) and Albert Joseph Simons; and three great grandchildren (Aria, Charlie, Dakota). Family will greet friends Friday, June 13 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 with a celebration of Ann's life beginning at 6:00pm at the funeral home. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 14 from 10:30am-11:00am at St. Rose Catholic Church, 523 N. West St., Lima, OH 45801, with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am. Ann will be laid to rest in Gethsemani Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com