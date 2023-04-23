Whitaker, Ellen A.



Ellen A. Whitaker, age 92 of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born the daughter of Russell M. & Glenna M. (Driscoll) Yowler on March 28, 1931, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Whitaker of 54 years; daughter Linda Jones; & 6 siblings. Ellen is survived by her 3 beloved sons David (Colleen), Roger (Valerie), & Tom (Shelly) Whitaker; son in law Dan Jones; sister Martha Pyles; 2 sisters in law Cora Yowler, & Sharon Yowler; 2 brothers in law Lou Myles, & Lee Wellman; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & a host of friends. Ellen was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Ellen graduated from Plattsburgh High School class of 1949. After graduating from Community School of Nursing in 1952, she had a 40 year nursing career. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ellen loved the outdoors, especially camping & gardening. She loved her many dogs over the years, the latest being a rescue named "Gracie", that was truly her best friend & companion. Friends & family may call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 11AM-12PM at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio 45504 where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Interment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the care & support given over the past five months. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



