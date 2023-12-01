Whitacre, Michael J.



Whitacre, Michael J., 82, passed away on November 27 at Forest Glen Health Campus. Michael was born on February 17, 1941 to Joseph and Mary Catherine Whitacre. He was a 1959 graduate of Catholic Central High School where he met his beloved wife, Sherry Hannon, with whom he would share 58 years of marriage. In 1963, Michael graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy. Together with his brother Joe, he owned and operated Whitacre's Pharmacy on East Main Street for over 40 years, humbly serving the local community that his father and grandfather had served before him. In addition to his wife whom he lost in 2020, Michael was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie Rape, in 2017. He is survived by 3 children, Mike (Sue) Whitacre of Little Rock, Arkansas, Lisa (Jeff) Flores of Springfield, and Shane Whitacre of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Whitacre, Abby (Ted) Womble, Madeline Whitacre, Stephen Valley, Seth, Adam and Noah Rape, Connor, Payton, Keegan and Bradie Whitacre; 2 great-grandchildren, Bailey and Brody Whitacre; brothers, Joe (Gretchen) Whitacre and Steven (Connie) Whitacre; sisters, Christine Wissinger and Rene (Ralph) Talkers; brother-in-law, Mickey (Marilyn) Hannon; sister-in-law, Patty DeWine; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Michael was a lifelong member of St. Bernard Parish. In addition to spending time with his family, he enjoyed playing cards and golf with his friends, watching sports, particularly college football, and listening to his favorite music on his iPad. Visitation will take place at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on December 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Michael would have appreciated support of Second Harvest Food Bank, Ohio's Hospice or St. Bernard Catholic Church.



