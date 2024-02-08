Whitacre, Larry E. "Pete"



Whitacre, Larry E. "Pete", 83 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 in Oakwood Village. He was the son of Charles S. and Catherine (Hopkins) Whitacre. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division in 1993 after 27 years of service. After that he worked as a custodian for the Springfield City Schools for 12 years. He was a member of North Hills Church of God and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Survivors include his three children, Mitzi (Larry) Roeker, Tim (Kimberly) Whitacre and Linda (Mark) Ashcraft; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy in 2019; sister, Patricia Brooks and two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Brooks. A firefighter turnout service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, with his funeral service immediately following in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kyle McClain officiating. Visitation will be held 1 ½ hours prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Fire Rescue Paramedic Fund.



