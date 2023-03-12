Whitacre, Jean

X
Whitacre (Clayton), Jean Marie

Jean M. Whitacre (1922- 2023)

100 yrs. old of Kettering, passed away on February 27, 2023. Born 11/24/1922 in Barnesville Ohio to the late Ira and Clara Clayton. Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob of 78 years & siblings, Marguriete, Stella & Ira Junior.

Survived by two loving devoted daughters, Carol Dietrich and Sandy Keogh; 4 loving grandchildren, Eric Dietrich (Susan), Angie Woolf (Matt), Tina Hodge (Ralph) and Kathleen Keogh; 4 great grandchildren, Allison Mannix, Christian Dietrich, Jacob Woolf and Sebastian Hodge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Jean devoted her whole life to her family & was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception & Ascension Parishes. She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and UD Basketball with the love of her life.

A private memorial service will be held later.

If so desired, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or your local Alzheimer's/Dementia Association.

