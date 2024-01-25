Whelpton, Barbara Ruth Doan



Long time Oxford resident Barbara Whelpton passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024 in Oxford, Ohio at the age of 96. Born Barbara Ruth Doan, June 1, 1927, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Barbara lived in Cincinnati during her early school years before moving to her favorite childhood home, "Sycamore Farm", on Contreras Road on the Ohio/Indiana State line. There she loved country living, planting flowers and vegetable gardens in circles, and tending to her many named and loved barnyard pets. As a teenager during WW2, Barbara served as an Air Raid Warden on Contreras Road, tasked with monitoring air raid drills and assuring that passersby turned out their vehicle lights. She also worked along Contreras Road as an extra farm hand driving for local farmers.



Barbara graduated from McGuffey High School in 1945 and Miami University in 1949. While at Miami Barbara majored in music and piano, was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, participated in numerous choral groups and played Women's Field Hockey on Miami's traveling intercollegiate team. After graduation Barbara taught music in the College Corner Schools. She married Charles Whelpton of Oxford on June 24, 1950, and they lived the rest of their lives together in Oxford, Ohio.



Memorable to all who met her, Barbara was known her for her zest for life, love of people, sense of humor, sparkly blue eyes, direct talk and the special way she embraced and affirmed all she encountered. Barbara was a passionate, service-minded community volunteer, active in Oxford League of Women Voters, Oxford Community Action Council, the Welfare Medical Board, Head Start, Oxford Presbyterian Church, and Planned Parenthood of Butler County. She held leadership and presidency roles in several of these organizations and was recognized as Oxford Citizen of the Years in 1973.



After returning to teaching in the late 1960's Barbara taught Language Arts and Occupational Work Adjustment for 20 years at Stewart Junior High School in the Talawanda School District. Barbara touched countless lives with her enthusiasm for learning, genuine care for her students, and her ability to connect with each student where they were, helping them discover and grow confidently into their talents and gifts. She was a well-respected, fun colleague, a champion for teachers, and served as president of the Talawanda Educators Association.



Barbara loved cooking, baking, birds and flowers and wildlife in general and she imparted these joys to her children and grandchildren. Barbara was an exceptional hostess and could pull off a gourmet dinner party (after a day of teaching) for groups of international business professionals visiting Champion International in Hamilton. Barbara and Charlie traveled to Europe and Japan to visit those associates, many of whom returned often to the Whelpton home as family friends.



Barbara's "other life" centered around her more than six decades of summers at the Congregational Summer Assembly at Crystal Lake near Frankfort, Michigan. There she found great friendships in her Ladies Beach Circle and many of their children became honorary nieces and nephews. Barbara was the merry ring- leader of berry picking, canning, bridge luncheons, beach picnics and late night swim parties.



Barbara was preceded in death by husband Charles Whelpton, son James Whelpton, brother Donald Doan and nephew David Doan. She is survived by her sister-in-law Sarah Whelpton Blumenthal, Seattle WA; son John Whelpton (Ann Garrison Whelpton), daughter Susan Whelpton Lippman, both of Oxford; daughter-in law Deborah Wolfson, San Diego, CA; grandchildren John Ross Whelpton (partner Kathleen Walters) Kettering OH; Leigh Whelpton (husband Koray Aysin) Washington DC, Julia Wolfson Whelpton, San Diego CA and Andrew Lippman, Oxford; great grandson is Kaya Whelpton Aysin, Washington D.C.; and by her and Charlie's beloved nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful to the many healthcare staff at the Knolls of Oxford and Via Quest Hospice who cared for Barbara. A small family celebration of life is planned for a later date with burial to be at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a favorite memory of Barbara (co/Whelpton, 6500 Fairfield Rd., Oxford, OH 45056; or posted at http://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com) or support for The Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund (6727 Contreras Road, Oxford, Ohio 45056) or the Congregational Summer Assembly Scholarship/Education Fund (2128 Pilgrim HWY, Frankfort, Michigan 49635).



