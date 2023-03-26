X

Wheelock, Steven

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Wheelock, Steven M.

WHEELOCK, Steven M. "The Belmont Can Man", age 83 of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon & Voila (Macy) Wheelock. Steve is survived by his brother, Jan L. Wheelock of Las Vegas NV. Services have been entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

http://www.tobiasfh.com

In Other News
1
Hale, Cuemyle
2
Volle, Joyce
3
Hull, Timothy
4
Leese, Lawrence
5
Beigel, John
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top