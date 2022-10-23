WHEELER, Ronald Ervin



Ronald Ervin Wheeler, 80, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Springfield Regional Hospital.



Ronald was born October 5, 1942, in Catawba, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. Ray and Emma (Chandler) Wheeler. Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant, stationed at Andrew's Air Force Base. He was a longtime member and served as a Deacon of the Springfield Enterprise Baptist Church. Ronald retired after many years of service from Navistar. After retirement he enjoyed working at Walmart in London.



Ronald is survived by his daughter, Constance Elaine Wheeler; stepdaughter, Denise Peterman; stepsons, Carl Castle, and Todd (Crystal) Castle; sister, Ann VanHoose; brother, Donald J. Wheeler; sister-in-law, Janet Wheeler as well as 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends including special friends Glen Grim and Charles Krumanaker.



He was preceded in death by his parents; 1st wife, Connie Sue (Fairchild) Wheeler; 2nd wife, Geraldine (Castle) Wheeler; daughter, Kimberley Carol Wheeler, and stepson, Doug Castle; brothers, Kenneth Wheeler, and Bob Wheeler; and sister, Geneva (Homer) Hickman and brother-in-law, Hank Van Hoose.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Garry Grim officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 238 Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be made to the family at



