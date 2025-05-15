Wheeler, Carolyn Sue "Susie"



Carolyn Sue "Susie" Wheeler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 9th, 2025, at her residence in South Vienna, Ohio. Born on Tuesday, May 22nd, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, Carolyn lived a life full of dedication, warmth, and love. Carolyn grew up in Springfield, where she graduated from South High School with the Class of 1963. Striving for excellence, she pursued nursing, earning her RN with honors from Sinclair Community College in 1989 and later, her BSN from Franklin University in 1998. Carolyn devoted many years of service as a dedicated nurse at Miami Valley Hospital, specifically in maternity, before retiring in 2011. Her career was marked by compassionate care and a commitment to the well-being of others. She was united in marriage to Donald Wheeler, the love of her life, with whom she shared countless cherished memories. Carolyn's family was her pride and joy. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald, and her children: daughter Melissa and Timothy Reisinger of South Vienna, OH, and son Brent and Misty Wheeler also of South Vienna. Her grandchildren, Bailey Wheeler, Megan Smith (Doug) of Terre Haute, Megan Reisinger (Allen) of South Vienna, and Kelsey Stamper of Springfield, were the light of her life. Carolyn was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Michael, Paisley, Elijah, Kayann, Phoebe, and Kashdyn, who brought her immense joy. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Estill and Maxine Gillum, her beloved daughter Anita Wheeler, her brother Jonnie Gillum, sister, Phyllis Watson, brother in law, Paul Watson, grandson Eric Wheeler, and her cherished maternal grandmother, Ruth "Granny" Caskey. A woman of many talents, Carolyn enjoyed crocheting and sewing. Her family fondly remembers her delicious sausage gravy and chicken and dumplings, staples of family gatherings. Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Varghese, his nurse Nicki, Dr. Ashraf, and the Hospice of Ohio for their compassion and care during this challenging time. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carolyn's life during a visitation at Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, OH, on Monday, May 19th, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will take place at the same location on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, at 11:00 am with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Interment to follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Carolyn Sue "Susie" Wheeler will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of kindness, love, and care for others will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.





