WHATLEY, Evelyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WHATLEY, Evelyn J.

Evelyn J. Whatley, age 83, of Dayton, OH, passed Nov. 13, 2022. The funeral service will be held on Mon., Nov. 21, 2022, 11:00 am, at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery; For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

