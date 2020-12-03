WHARTON, H. Richard "Dick"



Age 95, of Farmersville, OH, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Saturday, November 28, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19. Dick was born on September 23, 1925, and was the son of the late William and Rose (White) Wharton. He and his late wife of 66 years, Audrey (Keener) Wharton, resided in the Farmersville area for their entire lives. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Spoon Allison, brother, William James Wharton, Foster Brother Earl L Brooks, and grandson, Timothy Watson. Surviving are his children, Eric (Sylvia) Wharton of



Columbus, OH, Kay (Steve) Watson and Randy (Cathy)



Wharton, both of Florida, 3 grandchildren, Joel (Kari)



Wharton and Stephanie Wharton, both of Columbus, OH, and Brooke Wharton of FL; also 8 beloved great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, and brother- and sister-in-law, Omer and Sara Keener. Dick was an Army Veteran of World War II where he served in the Pacific



Theatre. He retired from GM's Inland Mfg. as a machine



repairman after 38 loyal years. He was a faithful member of Slifer's Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. Final



arrangements and committal service for family only will be conducted by Roger's Funeral Home, New Lebanon OH, 45325, on Friday, December 4, 2020. Special thanks to special friend and companion, Marcy Boyer, and faithful, lifelong friend, Jim Erisman, as well as Omer and Sara Keener, for their unflagging love and support to Dick. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Slifer's Presbyterian Church, Farmersville, OH, or The Farmersville Fire Department.



