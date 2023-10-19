WETZEL, Philip Dennis



Philip Dennis Wetzel, age 89, passed on Friday, October 13th, 2023 at Miami Valley Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio. Phil was born September 19, 1934, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Urban & Neoma Wetzel. He grew up with a large and loving family in his beloved hometown of Minster. Phil married the love of his life, Darlene Marie Boynton, on April 27, 1957. They were blessed with a long and loving marriage, 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Phil honorably served in the US Army and graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Phil was an accomplished aerospace engineer with a long and successful career at Wright-Patt AFB. As a member of the Pioneers of Stealth, he contributed to the development of the stealth bomber technology, which was used with great success during the Iraq war. He was a patriot and proudly served his country. At the time of his passing, he was an active member of the Beavercreek American Legion. A deeply devout Catholic, Phil was a member of St. Helen and St. Joseph parishes. He served for over 40 years with the St. Vincent de Paul Society in many capacities including treasurer, prison ministry, home visits and holiday distributions. Phil designed, built, and maintained a rose garden at St. Helen Church. He was a Companion of the Precious Blood priests. Phil will be remembered as a wise, kind, patient, generous and compassionate man. He truly loved people, and if you knew him, you felt that. For his children and grandchildren, (Grand)Dad set the standard by which to measure their lives. Phil will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all the many lives he touched. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Darlene Wetzel, children Denise (Jeff), Dianne (Mark), Donna (Ronnie), Dorothy (Mickey), Joe (Julie) and Steve (Karen), grandchildren Tony, Angela, Michael, Nicole, Mark, Molly, Mary, Kristan, Shelby, Emylee, Amelia, Brenna, Paul, Marie, Alyssa, and their spouses, and 21 great grandchildren. Phil is preceded in death by his parents; and by siblings; Teresa, Bonnie, John, Tom, Leonard, Mary, Sam, Eugene, Evonne, Marlene, Patty. He is survived by his sister Margie, brother David, and sister-in-law Chris. Viewing will be held at Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel on Thursday, October 26th from 4 to 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Helens Church in Riverside on Friday, October 27th at 11am. Mass will be followed by internment at Calvary cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life reception for family and friends following the interment, details to be shared on the Tobias website and family email. Donations in Phil's memory may be made to St. Helen's St. Vincent de Paul Society, Elizabeth's New Life Center, or Dayton Right to Life.



