X

WETHINGTON, Carol

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WETHINGTON, Carol Ann October 3, 1952-August 26, 2020 Carol is survived by her husband, Arnold Ray Wethington; her 3 children and spouses, David and Tracy Wethington, Walter and Miriam Wethington, and Dawn and Chris Hoxie; also her 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.