John Richard "Dick" Westfall



John Richard Westfall (Dick)went to our heavenly Father October 17, 2023. Dick was born in St. John Indiana, May 21,1946 to Jim and Jessamine (King) Westfall. He graduated in 1964 from Marion High School, Marion, Indiana.



While he could not sing a note, he was student director of the school musical and remained a music lover for the rest of his life.



He attended Ball State University and graduated Summa Cum Laude in Accounting and Finance.



Dick is survived by his dedicated life partner Rosemary Hammar, his sons; Rick (Melissa) Westfall of Seymour Indiana, Kurt (Makenzie) Westfall of Dayton Ohio, granddaughters; Carlee (Wayne)Bender of Seymour, Haley Westfall, Seymour and Roselyn (Rosie) Westfall, Dayton, as well as Great grandchildren, Teegan and Jaxson Bender, Seymour.



He is also survived by his brother Tom (Ellen) Westfall, Cincinnati, Ohio, Aunt Michelle King and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosemary's children; Mark (Ilda) Hobert and grandchildren Emma and Mila of Naples, will be forever thankful for his love and support.



Dick started his financial career at "Bank One" in Dayton, Ohio and after 3 years there he partnered in buying, managing and selling several businesses in the mid-west and Canada.



After 21 years he retired, the first time. Shortly after retirement he was courted by several companies to help them negotiate their mergers and acquisitions.



In 2001 he was presented with the coveted Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the year award. He was a Deacon and Elder of the Presbyterian Church in Seymour, Indiana and Dayton, Ohio and a Board member for the Indian Red Cross. He was a DeMolay Master Councilor in Marian and a Scribe for the state of Indiana. Over the years he served on many boards of directors and advisory boards.



He was affiliated with a number of business and philanthropic organizations including;, the Horticultural Center of Dayton, Metropolitan YMCA Dayton, Greater Naples Leadership and Greater Naples Discussion Group. He was a Friends of Foster Children-Fostering Success board member in Naples and a fixture at the Naples Winter Wine Festival.



Dick enjoyed golf (and played the way he sang, not well). He was a member at Walnut Grove C.C. Dayton. Wild Cat Run, Estero, Fl. Twin Eagles, Naples and most recently Kensington Golf and Country Club. He was grateful for the many friends he made, too many to list, however you know who you are. At his request there will be no public church service and interment will be private in Naples. If you are so inclined a donation to Avow Hospice of Naples or Friends of Foster Children, Naples is appreciated.



