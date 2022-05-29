WEST, William J. "Bill"



72, formerly of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on April 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruby and his parents William and Josephine West. He is survived by daughter Tammy Ashley (Tim), son WIlliam J. (Joey) West Jr. (Farrah), brother Robert West, sisters Donna Swingley (Brian) and Jackie Tway (Alan), grandsons Tony Tharpe (Melissa), Mark Tharpe, Deven West and Tre West. Niece Allison (Alyssa) Swingley, nephews Bradley and Benjamin Tway, great-grandson Oliver West, great-grand daughters Rylee and Bryanna Tharpe. Bill was a graduate of Wayne High School, longtime resident of Huber Heights and employee at Pepsi Cola and Kroger. A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 12 at 1:30 pm at Willowview Cemetery, 2500 Neff Rd. Dayton, OH 45414.

