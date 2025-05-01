Wess, Warren

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Wess, Sr., Warren E.

age 79, Sunrise April, 5, 1946 in Lexington Kentucky. Sunset April 20, 2025 in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Family and Friends are gathering 10-11AM. Followed by, 11 AM Memorial Service, Saturday, May 3, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Blair, Thomas
2
Amato, Harry
3
McNary, James
4
Rogers, Marita
5
Render, Julius