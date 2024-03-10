Weser, Michael



Michael Weser, age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, died Thursday, March 7th 2024 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 22, 1940 to Louis and Catherine Weser. He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, his parents Louis and Catherine, and his brother Thomas. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and longtime, faithful UD Flyer fan. He also loved traveling with his family. Mike graduated from Chaminade High School in 1958. He retired from Akers Packaging Services in Middletown, Ohio.



Mike is survived by his son Ed Weser, three daughters, Shellie (Jim) Petrey, Millie (David) Myers, Annie Weser; three brothers, Steve Weser, Jim Weser, Nick Weser, two sisters, Theresa Schulz, Christine Wells; 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12th from 4-7pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin, OH. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, March 13th at 11am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to University of Dayton Champions and Scholars Fund or Saint Vincent DePaul. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.



