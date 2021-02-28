WERNER, Michael Lee



Born in Dayton, Ohio, April 21, 1961, died in Lebanon, Ohio, February 22, 2021, After a lengthy illness. A 1979 Brookville, Ohio, High School graduate who was a great friend to many, especially so to those who were in need. Over the years



Michael established himself in business as a tree service



professional, a job he worked at as an owner operator until a short time before his death. Michael retained a close relationship with his brother Bill as he considered Bill as his rock and confidant in times of trouble. Bill became his primary care



giver in the weeks leading up to his brother's death.



The son of William E. Werner and Marjorie Gardner Werner who preceded him in death when he was only 10 years old.



Others preceding Michael in death were his grandparents Henry and Verna Gardner, Fred and Lessie Werner-Johnson.



A major heartbreak in Michael's life was the loss of his son Benjamin. Other survivors include grandparent Marilyn June Werner; parents William and Judith Werner; brothers Bill Werner (Jeannie), Bill Hoover (Debi); sister Kristie Green (Rick); children Christopher Werner (Stepheny), Rebekah McCullough (Jason), Zachary Werner, Katee Bors (Josh). Michael also leaves behind 14 grandchildren along with many aunts, uncles,



nieces, nephews and cousins.



If desired condolences may be sent to



wwerner@zoomtown.com





Due to the pandemic no memorial services will be held.